Real international conspiracy was appointing Buzdar as CM Punjab: Sarwar

LAHORE (Dunya News) Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday said that said if there is an international conspiracy against the incumbent government then it was electing Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sarwar said that despite having several prominent candidates, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan decided to pick Usman Buzdar as the chief minister — as only he could move Punjab towards the goal of "Naya Pakistan".

Former governor said that all PTI workers complained to us whether this was the Pakistan that we wanted where the chief secretary and inspector general are changed every three month.Keeping aside everyone’s reservations, he vowed to stand behind the prime minister, he added.

It merits mention that government has appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab after Chaudhry Sarwar was sacked from the position earlier in the day.