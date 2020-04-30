Chaudhry Sarwar sacked, Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Governor Punjab

Chaudhry Sarwar was not informed prior to his removal: sources

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Government has appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab after Chaudhry Sarwar was sacked from the position earlier in the day.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting made the announcement in a tweet from his official handle.

Earlier in the day, he also tweeted about sacking of Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab.

Sources have said that Chaudhry Sarwar was sacked after allies of the PTI government complained that governor was not cooperating.

Chaudhry Sarwar had also developed difference with premier. Sources have also claimed he was not informed prior to his removal.

It merits mention that Punjab Assembly is also meeting today to elected new chief minister.

A tough contest is expected in the Punjab Assembly today between the joint Opposition’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz and the government’s ally Chaudhry Parvez Elahi the chief minister’s slot.

Both candidates need at least 186 votes in the House of 371 to win the poll for the slot of CM Punjab.