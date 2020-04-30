Marriyum Aurangzeb tweets list of 176 MNAs supporting no-trust motion

Imran Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday shared a list of 176 Members of National Assembly who are supporting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said that 84 lawmakers from PML-N, 56 PPP, 14 MMA, 4 BNP-M and one from ANP will support the no-confidence motion.

She further said that 6 lawmakers of MQM, 4 BAP, 1 JWP and four independents including 2 from PML-Q will also vote in favor will the motion.