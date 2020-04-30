Pakistan reports 285 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,466. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 285 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 575,683 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,127 in Punjab, 219,106 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,088 in Islamabad, 43,276 in Azad Kashmir, 35,476 in Balochistan and 11,710 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,561,228 coronavirus tests and 30,167 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,113 patients have recovered in the country whereas 365 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.61 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 132,512,814 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 304,038 in last 24 hours. 116,722,308 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,955 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 239,170,762 with 1,238,037 in the last 24 hours.