PM office denies baseless news regarding no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A spokesman of Prime Minister Office Saturday categorically denied baseless news on a media channel regarding putting up hurdles before the opposition members in reaching the National Assembly for the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The spokesman said that the news that hurdles are being created to bar the opposition members from reaching the National Assembly on March 3 is baseless and false.

In a statement, the spokesman said the PM House strongly condemned this one-sided propaganda and said the Prime Minister firmly believed in the democratic process and was against any unconstitutional step.

