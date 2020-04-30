Three terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in DI Khan: ISPR

The operation was conducted in Kalachi area of DI Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Dunya News reported

The operation was conducted in the Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that during an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

It further said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

