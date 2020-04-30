We will put the province back on track of development: Hamza

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Group of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday formally announced support for joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz for slot of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Tareen group’s Noman Langrial, while addressing a press conference with opposition leader of Punjab Assembly, said that they have taken the decision in interest of country and the province as Hamza will serve Punjab as Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Hamza Shahbaz thanks Jahangir Tareen for his support and claimed that joint opposition will emerge victorious in Centre as well as Punjab.

We will put the province back on track of development and progress with the help of the group, he added.



