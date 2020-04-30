Hamza Shahbaz meets Tareen group as CM Punjab election nears

Hamza formally sought support of the group for upcoming election of the leader of the House

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has called on members of Jahangir Tareen group as election for new Chief Minister of Punjab nears.

According to details, Opposition leader of Punjab Assembly has formally sought support of the group for upcoming election of the leader of the House.

Earlier in the day, the former finance minister Ishaq Dar claimed that the dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to support Pakistan PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Minister Punjab post.

On the other hand, Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi accompanied by former Punjab provincial ministers on Friday held a meeting with members of Tareen group and formally sought support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday accepted Punjab Usman Buzdar’s resignation as Chief Minister Punjab and summoned session of the provincial assembly to elect new CM.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is supporting PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of CM, while joint opposition has nominated Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N for the position.