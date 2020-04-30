Establishment should step in, pave way for new polls: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that country’s establishment should step in and pave the path for new polls.

Sheikh Rashid, while addressing a press conference, that “These are the possible ways to overcome the ongoing political crisis: establishment should intervene and call elections, PTI lawmakers resign from assemblies and ban opposition parties whose no-confidence motion against the government was funded from abroad.

The minister also demanded registration of ‘treason’ cases against the political leaders, who are part of the plot. He also announced a ‘political battle’ against the opposition parties.

The interior minister was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan would remain in the office until and unless a new leader of the House was elected in the event of passage of no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

The minister said through fair and transparent elections, the people should get an opportunity to reject those who had looted the national kitty. He said, “The conscience sellers have got united to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan so that they can continue their looting agenda.”