Pakistan reports 208 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,181. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,360 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 208 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,557 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 575,473 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,087 in Punjab, 219,081 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,083 in Islamabad, 43,274 in Azad Kashmir, 35,475 in Balochistan and 11,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,531,061 coronavirus tests and 29,176 in the last 24 hours. 1,485,996 patients have recovered in the country whereas 374 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.71 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 132,208,776 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 348,226 in last 24 hours. 115,771,018 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 810,458 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 237,931,825 with 1,185,003 in the last 24 hours.