Cheena Group backs Pervaiz Elahi for post of CM

LAHORE (Liaquat Ansari) - Cheena Group on Friday has supported Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

According to details, Punjab has made great strides in government formation. A meeting took place between Chief Ministerial candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Cheena Group. The 14 members of the Cheena Group attended the meeting and announced their support for Pervaiz Elahi.

Members of Punjab Assembly Ghazanfar Abbas Chhaniya, Amir Inayat Shahani, Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, Ejaz Sultan Bandisha, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Khawaja Dawood Soleimani, Sardar Mohi-ud-Din Khosa, Col. Ghazanfar Abbas Shah and Timur Ali Lali were present on the occasion. Sardar Shahabuddin Sehar, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Ejaz Khan, Ghulam Ali, Asghar Khan Lahri were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also met the Cheena Group yesterday for support. The group had asked for 24 hours for final decision and today the group has formally announced its support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the meeting.