Balochistan reports two new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,474 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,446,438 people were screened for the virus till March 31 (Thurssday) out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are eight active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,088 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 1.27 percent in the province.

