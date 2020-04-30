Opposition decides not to attend parliamentary security committee meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The joint opposition on Thursday has decided not to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Security Committee.

An important meeting of leaders of opposition was held at the residence of PML-N President and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Asad Mehmood, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and others Leaders participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, 172 members of the National Assembly from the Opposition and its allies participated.

During the meeting, political situation and no-confidence motion were discussed. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the availability of more than the required number of members of the National Assembly for the completion of the number game and success of the no-confidence motion.

The meeting reiterated its decision to bring the no-confidence motion to a logical conclusion in accordance with the stipulated time frame through the constitution, law and parliamentary democratic process and made it clear that the opposition would not give any NRO to Imran Niazi.

It was informed during the meeting that misleading news from the sources could not change the decision of the opposition. Through a no-confidence motion, the PDM will establish new democratic and constitutional traditions in the country.