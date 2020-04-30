Asad Umar announces closure of NCOC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Pakistan successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of whole of the nation approach.

Briefing media persons in Islamabad on Thursday on the occasion of the closure of the National Command and Operation Center, he said all the institutions and different segments of the society including the religious scholars played a pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic.

He said our response to the pandemic was also acknowledged by the international organizations.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has congratulated NCOC for a professional and nationally coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said our Coronavirus response was recognized by the international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.