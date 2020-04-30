PM Imran to address nation tonight: Fawad Ch

PM Imran was scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday but later it was postponed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address nation tonight.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that PM Imran Khan can address nation anytime.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing no-confidence motion against him.

No prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have said that their lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders have filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Imran Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.