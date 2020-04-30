FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s support for stable Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi today at Huangshan on the sidelines of the Third Meeting of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan being hosted by China.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan and highlighted areas of close collaboration including trade, movement of people, and connectivity. He also apprised Foreign Minister Muttaqi of the outcome of the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad where member states expressed solidarity with Afghanistan. The Charter for the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan was also signed on the sidelines of the Islamabad Conference.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan welcomed the international community’s continued engagement with Afghanistan to advance the goals of a sovereign, stable and economically strong Afghanistan contributing to regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan acknowledged the Interim Afghan Government’s steps for internal stability. The Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of responding to the international community’s expectations for inclusivity, respect for human rights of all Afghans, girls’ education, and action against terrorist groups. The Foreign Minister further stated that Pakistan had been calling on the international community to address the urgent humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed on maintaining close contact and further enhancing the frequency of bilateral exchanges.

