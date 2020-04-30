FM Qureshi meets Russian FM, expresses hope for success of Russia-Ukraine talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov wherein he expressed the hope that talks between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Ukraine including cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, and efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

In the context of the discussions held during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Moscow and their own telephone conversation earlier this month, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional situation.

The foreign minister also conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to reinforce efforts for a diplomatic solution including through the OIC platform.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is visiting China to participate in the Third Ministerial Meeting of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan from March 29-31.