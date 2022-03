Abdul Jabbar Memon has been serving as Consul General in Los Angeles since December 21, 2015.

CALIFORNIA (Dunya News) - Consul General of Pakistan Los Angeles Abdul Jabbar Memon has passed away.

According to details, Pakistan s Consul General in Los Angeles, Abdul Jabbar Memon, lost his life while fighting a contagious disease like cancer.

Abdul Jabbar Memon has been serving as Consul General in Los Angeles since December 21, 2015.