MQM formally ends alliance with govt, joins opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) on Wednesday announced to work with the opposition after splitting from the ruling coalition on the issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BAP’s Khalid Magsi, BNP Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, MQM Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that we are gathered today on a historic occasion.

He said that national leadership is passing through a test, and the MQM has entered into an alliance with the opposition, adding that the MQM is with the opposition for a change and start an era where political differences are not considered as enmity.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that today is an important day in the history of the country and perhaps there has been an occasion in decades when the entire national political leadership is present on one platform in the form of a national Jirga.

He also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the Prime Minister can establish new traditions by resigning.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he is grateful to MQM-Pakistan for splitting from the coalition with the government. He said that this announcement is historic and we have to work together for the development of Karachi, adding that working relationship between the PPP and MQM had nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. “Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister, now you can t run so long,” he added.

Bilawal further said that PM Imran has now run out of options and he should step down as he has lost majority in the parliament, adding that the BAP and Jamhori Wattan Party (JWP) are also in the opposition.

The PPP chairman said that the opposition will work together for the development of Pakistan, while the whole country is suffering because of the conspiracy in the form of government.

PPP CEC, MQM-P Rabita Committee ratify agreement

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabita Committee had ratified the agreement between both the parties.

PPP leadership held consultations with its CEC and while MQM-P consulted the Rabita Committee to discuss the coalition between the parties to vote for Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It merits mentioning here that, the joint Opposition parties succeeded in winning the favour of key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government ally MQM-P.

A delegation of joint opposition parties called on MQM-P leadership at the Parliament Lodges during which all matters between the two sides were settled.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage has congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

It merits mention that no prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have said that their lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders have filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Imran Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

