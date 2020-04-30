Aleem Khan group refuses to support Pervaiz Elahi for CM slot

Every sincere member of the PTI has reservations on the announcement: Aleem Khan group

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Group of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has refused to support candidature of Pervaiz Elahi for Chief Minister of Punjab

Spokesperson of the group, said that for the first four years incompetent Usman Buzdar was imposed on the province and now Pervaiz Elahi has been named for the position.

He said that the he cannot even repeat words PM Imran Khan have used against PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi in the past and every sincere member of the PTI has reservations on the announcement.

Aleem group they will not engage in any horse trading and will unconditionally support opposition parties.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi as the next chief minister of Punjab and Usman Buzdar has handed over his resignation to the premier.

The development came after successful negotiations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi were held at Bani Gala.