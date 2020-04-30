First phase of LB elections in Sindh to be held in last week of May

The LB elections will be held in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki in the first phase.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The final decision has been taken to hold LB elections in Sindh and the first phase of local body elections in Sindh will be held in the last week of May, Dunya News reported.

The Sindh government has informed the Election Commission regarding the holding of LB elections. The LB elections in Sindh will be held in the last week of May.

According to details, in the first phase, the LB elections will be held in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki while the LB polls in Hayderabad and Karachi would be held in the second phase.

