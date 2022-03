LB elections in all districts of Balochistan, except Quetta land Lasbela, will be held on May 29.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced date to hold LB elections in Balochistan, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the LB elections in all districts of Balochistan, except Quetta land Lasbela, will be held on May 29. The schedule for the election has also been annoned.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that the date for LB elections in Quetta land Lasbela will be announced later.