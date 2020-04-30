All matters settled between MQM-P, joint opposition

Bilawal Bhutto said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The joint opposition parties succeeded in winning the favour of key PTI-led government ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a delegation of joint opposition parties called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership at the Parliament Lodges during which all matters between the two sides were settled.

The joint opposition sources said that all matters with MQM-P have been settled and a legal draft in this regard will be prepared soon. They also said that the big news will come soon.

After the new development, the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto also reached the Parliament Lodges where they were to address a press conference along with MQM-P leaders but the media talk was later postponed.

According to MQM-P spokesperson, the agreement with joint opposition has been finalized. He also informed that the central executive committee (CEC) of the PPP and MQM-P Rabita Committee will ratify the agreement today. He also informed that the press conference in this regard will be held at 4:00pm today (Wednesday).

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage has congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

Bilawal said: The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.

