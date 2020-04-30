No new COVID-19 case reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,444,707 people were screened for the virus till March 29 (Tuesday). The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 35,471 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are five active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,085 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

