Pak Army helicopter crashes in Congo, eight personnel including officers, soldiers martyred.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - At least eight United Nations peacekeepers, including six Pakistani soldiers, were martyred when a helicopter crashed on a reconnaissance mission in Congo.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Pakistani aviation unit is deployed in the UN Mission Congo on peacekeeping duties since 2011.

The ISPR said that on March 29, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, one PUMA helicopter crashed. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, it added.

“Eight UN peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistanis officers and soldiers, have embraced martyrdom,” said the ISPR.

The martyred soldiers we identified as Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, who was the pilot, Major Saad Nomani, who was the co-pilot, Major Faizan Ali, N/S Sami Ullah Khan, who was the flight engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, who was the crew chief, and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, who was the gunner.

“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistani “peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices”.