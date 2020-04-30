LAHORE (Web Desk) – Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said that what could be more dangerous for the security of the country than a Prime Minister (PM) who makes spectacle of the country by pretending false conspiracies to save his power.

Addressing the PM, Maryam took it to Twitter and stated that PM was the world leader who had been resolving disputes between Saudi Arab and Iran along with Russia and Ukraine. What happened all of a sudden? Was it a conspiracy?



While mentioning it in another tweet, Maryam stated that giving authority to PM Imran is equivalent to giving razor blade in the hands of a monkey who will not only damage himself but also the people around him. Maryam said that PM should avoid playing with the national dignity across the globe.



She further went on to say that the Nawaz Sharif has been removed from the post of Prime Minister three times but he did not allow the national security to come under threat. He did not raise false accusations on anyone.