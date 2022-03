QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has changed the position of another minister.



According to the notification issued by the Balochistan government, the Chief Minister of Balochistan has taken the post of Transport and Population Welfare from Sardar Masood Loni and given him the post of Forest Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the post of Noor Mohammad Damdar had also been changed.