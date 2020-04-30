PM to launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday.

Electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport, he said in an issued statement.

He said 29 latest new security features have been added to the E-passport. It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel document since 2004, he added.

The minister said the E-Passport holder would take benefit of E-gate facility at all airports around the world. Initially, E-passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.