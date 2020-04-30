ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday while talking about external conspiracy and the threatening letter showed by the Prime Minister during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally held at Parade Ground in Islamabad said that PM Imran Khan is ready to present the threatening letter in the Supreme Court.

Talking to media in Islamabad along with Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that in his address to the gathering, the Prime Minister had mentioned a letter stating that outside forces were involved in the no-confidence motion.

He also mentioned that some people are putting up questions like why we are not showing them the letters, adding that, some secrets are of national nature.

Further talking about it he stated that the Prime Minister has told me that if there is any doubt, we are ready to show this letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as everyone has confidence in the Chief of the Honorable Court.

"I am not allowed to say the words in the letter," he said.

The federal Minister gave some key details from the letter that included threats claiming that if Imran Khan manages to tackle the no-confidence move and remains on the seat of the Prime Minister of Pakistan then he will have to face disastrous results.

While talking about it he pointed out that an important thing to know is the date of the letter is before the no-confidence, adding that this is important because it directly mentions the no-confidence motion.

More importantly, it bluntly states that if the no-confidence motion does not succeed and Imran Khan remains prime minister, the consequences will be disastrous, he added.

