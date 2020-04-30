Usman Buzdar reveals reason for resigning as Punjab CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A day after submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Usman Buzdar has revealed reasons for stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said he has resigned in better interest of the country and his party. He said he stands with the PTI in this difficult time.

CM Buzdar said he was entrusted with the chief ministership by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Punjab. He said he is ‘sepoy’ of Imran Khan and will always remain so.

“I don’t have desire for any higher post. I will always stand with Imran Khan. Positions come and go but the real deal is commitment with the party and masses,” he added.

He said he took over as chief minister only for the purpose of serving the masses and worked tirelessly day and night to achieve the targets.