Punjab CM Buzdar presents resignation to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Hours after opposition submitted submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has handed over his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib wrote on social networking site Twitter that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which all matters were settled.

He said that the PML-Q also expressed confidence in PM and announces support to PM Imran Khan.

The state minister further added that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had handed over his resignation to the Prime Minister.

Farrukh Habib also wrote that PM Imran Khan decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier today, in a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar had been submitted by a Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition had also submitted a requisition to summon the Punjab Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

It should be noted here that after the no-confidence has been filed, the Chief Minister cannot dissolve the Punjab Assembly as per law.

Whereas the Speaker of the House is bound to call an Assembly session within 14 days of filing the no-confidence motion against the CM.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.