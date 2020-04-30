Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

Farrukh said PML-Q support for PM in no-trust motion had left the opposition in a state of shock.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid s (PML-Q) support for the Prime Minister in the no-trust motion had left the opposition in a state of shock.

"As the Q League supports government, time has come for your legs to shake. Open your eyes Bilawal, the dream for the conspiracy has shattered," he said while responding to Pakistan People s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s tweet in which he claimed to have required numbers for success of the no-trust motion.

