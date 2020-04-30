Imran made CM Buzdar scapegoat to save his sinking boat: Maryam

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that seeing his sinking boat, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar scapegoat.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad on Monday, she said that those whose minds are filled with resentment sees the end Imran. He has lost support of country’s public. A man who loses 15 out 16 by-elections, has lost support. She said the PM has also lost the support of Parliament and his own party.

The PML-N vice president said that despite using state resources, PM Imran failed to even gather 10,000 people at Parade Ground, adding that Imran Khan used state resources to organize yesterday’s rally.

Taking a jab at Imran Khan, the former first daughter went on to say that the PM has no right to sit in the parliament and PM House. She also challenged PM Imran to complete 172 members in the parliament instead of gathering 1 million people.

Maryam further said that the prime minister while seeing his sinking boat, made Usman Buzdar a scapegoat.