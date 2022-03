LAHORE (Liaquat Ansari) – The formula for the distribution of ministries between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) has been decided.

According to the sources, the formula decided by both the parties stated that Punjab CM will belong from PML-Q and the speaker from PTI.

Sources privy to the matter stated that the senior minister will also be from PTI, while the previous formula of the ministries will remain as it is.