Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned after seeking permission from PML-Q Chief.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday resigned from the cabinet.

According to details, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned after seeking permission from PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

In this regard, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that I have resigned from the cabinet, I will vote against Imran Khan, adding that I will issue a detailed statement shortly.