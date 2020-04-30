Pervez Elahi likely to be made Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is likely to be given the Chief Ministership by the government.

A meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the possibility of formally making Pervez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister was raised by the PTI.

Ahead of the likely announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reached Bani Gala where he will have a meeting with the PM.