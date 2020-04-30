ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday held a meeting to discuss no confidence motion in Punjab and Centre.

CM Punjab also attended meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee which discussed rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

A high level PTI delegation has called on Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan nears.

The delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Planning Minister Asad Umar has met leadership of PML-Q in a bid to address reservations of the government ally.

Meanwhile, in a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday has submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar has been submitted by PML-N lawmakers.

A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has already been submitted by opposition parties and they are confident that the motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.