Shahzain Bugti resigns as SAPM on Balochistan reconciliation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamhoori Wattan Party chief Shahzain Bugti has formally resigned as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

Shahzain Bugti, who a day earlier announced to support opposition’s no confidence motion, has sent his resignation to premier.

A day earlier, JWP leader, while talking to media persons along with Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed PTI government of not fulfilling its promises and doing enough to solve problems of Balochistan.

Shahzain Bugti went on to say that Prime Minister did not gave attention to far flung and underdeveloped areas despite making promises and raising slogans of change.

“I have done everything except for banging my head into the wall. Imran Khan says everyone is corrupt. [But] put the evidence in front of the people, they will decide. But all you do is use wrong words.”

He added that the government had announced a development package for South Punjab but had ignored Balochistan. "You couldn’t allocate Rs4bn for the province. Do you consider the province your last priority?"