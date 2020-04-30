SC orders to arrest of those involved in Sindh House attack

Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to arrest those involved in attacking the Sindh house

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to arrest those involved in attacking the Sindh house located in Islamabad, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The Sindh House was attacked by protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers after reports of dissident lawmakers planning to vote against PM Imran Khan in no-confidence motion.

This came hours after PTI workers staged a protest outside Sindh House in Red Zone area of the federal capital.

A sit-in was called by PTI workers outside Sindh House. The protest took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate and stormed inside the Sindh House.

PTI MNA from Karachi Faheem Khan who was also present in the protest outside the Sindh House said that the people voted for them because of Imran Khan and further stated that the deserters were traitors.

He also hurled threats to the dissident members of the ruling PTI, who had been staying inside the Sindh House.