More than 126 Assembly members have signed the no-confidence motion submitted against the CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab Rana Mashood said on Monday that more than 126 Assembly members have signed the no-confidence motion submitted against the Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in the Provincial Assembly.

While talking to the media, the PML-N leader said that CM Buzdar and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan have limited days left in the office due to the no-confidence motion filed against them.

The MPA also said that there has been bad governance and record corruption in the province. Now is the time to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accountable for their wrongdoings, he added.

Whereas, Hassan Murtaza, another PML-N leader and a Member of the House said that no-confidence motion against the CM will surely succeed.

It merits mention here that, in a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday has submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab.

According to details, the no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar has been submitted by a Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the Punjab Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

It should be noted here that after the no-confidence has been filed, the Chief Minister cannot dissolve the Punjab Assembly as per law.

Whereas the Speaker of the House is bound to call an Assembly session within 14 days of filing the no-confidence motion against the CM.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.