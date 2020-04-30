No-trust motion will succeed in Centre, Punjab: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will be a success.

Hamza Shahbaz, in a statement, said that no-trust motion has been submitted against Punjab CM and opposition has finalized strategy to oust Usman Buzdar.

Talking about next candidate for CM Punjab slot, Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly said sending government packing is more important than announcing the candidate for the position.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The motion was submitted by a Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the assembly session.

It should be noted here that after the no-confidence has been filed, the Chief Minister cannot dissolve the Punjab Assembly as per law.

Whereas the Speaker of the House is bound to call an Assembly session within 14 days of filing the no-confidence motion against the CM.