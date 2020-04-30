ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Imran Khan’s agenda was to get Israel recognized.

Watch Live

Addressing a rally in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan wanted to abolish religious seminaries and this is the same agenda that was started during the tenure of former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf.

The JUI-F chief said that the result of the Azad March will be come forward in a few days, adding that today, one of our comrades was martyred in an accident.

Fazlur Rehman said that a smaller rally was held in Islamabad in comparison to our rally, adding that the prime minister had thought people would stand behind him but people of Pakistan choose not to support him [Imran Khan] anymore.

“The ruling party couldn’t even fill their chairs despite paying people Rs5,000 to 10,000 to attend the rally,” he added.

The PDM chairman went on to say that he also want to make it clear to the IS that you have left agents in the Islamic world but your agenda will never be fulfilled. “The US America spent 15 years and used money through NGOs to mislead the new generation.