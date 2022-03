ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday delivered longest speech of his political career in Islamabad.

At the Islamabad public gathering, the longest speech was delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan on meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Parade Ground.

According to details, the premier addressed the Islamabad meeting for two hours and 47 minutes. Imran Khan started his speech at 6:56 PM and finished at 8:43 PM.