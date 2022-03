We will send the government packing in a constitutional manner: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that country has recorded historic inflation during tenure of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said that it is reality that the worst government in history of country has oppressed the poor. He urged people to participate in Mehangai March.

The PML-N president added that they will send the government packing in a constitutional manner and protect the future of country.