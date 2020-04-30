Fawad said criticism is the beauty of democracy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says PTI’s Amr-bil-Maroof public gathering is being covered globally.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said all Pakistani media is present at parade ground for the coverage of the gathering.

He said around 43 representatives of international media will also be present at parade ground for the coverage.

He also appealed the PTI workers to facilitate media workers and reporters. He said world can only see this historic jalsa through media. He said criticism is the beauty of democracy.