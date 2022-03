During the meeting matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Sunday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan attaches special importance to multidimensional relations with European Union.

He said Pakistan is committed to implement the joint ventures of the next phase of the strategic partnership of European Union.