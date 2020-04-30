Provision of benefits to families of martyrs of Sindh Government Code will be ensured: Murtaza Wahab

We will seek guidance on the reasons for delay in its implementation, says Murtaza Wahab.

KARACHI (Syed Ali Mehdi) – The Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the Sindh government will provide benefits to the families of the martyred doctors and paramedical staff while serving on the front line against Corona.

While addressing in an event organized under a private company Murtaza Wahab announced the measures to be taken by the Sindh government for the children of martyred doctors and paramedical staff.

He said that the Sindh government had announced incentives for the families of martyred doctors and paramedical staff serving on the front line against the code, adding that we will seek guidance on the reasons for delay in its implementation.

Provision of benefits to the families of martyrs of Sindh Government Code will be ensured, he added.

