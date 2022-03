PM Imran Khan addresses rally in Kamalia

KAMALIA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a rally in Kamalia on Saturday.

The prime minister’s visit is part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public contact campaign.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that three rats wanted to hunt him down but he will defeat them as they want Imran Khan to give them NRO somehow but “I will not give them NRO like General (R) Musharraf.”

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.