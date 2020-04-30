CM Buzdar directs for early completion of health projects

The Chief Minister said 400 billion rupees are being spent on Universal Health Insurance Program

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete ongoing health projects across the province as soon as possible.

He was talking to the provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who called on him in Lahore on Saturday to discuss ongoing projects related to provision of quality healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister said 400 billion rupees are being spent on Universal Health Insurance Program and soon every family in Punjab will be able to avail annual treatment facility up-to one million rupees through the Health Card.