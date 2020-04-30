Pakistan reports 189 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,523,590. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,340 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 189 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,094 in Sindh, 6,312 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 574,549 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,765 in Punjab, 218,860 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,016 in Islamabad, 43,239 in Azad Kashmir, 35,468 in Balochistan and 11,693 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,328,286 coronavirus tests and 30,417 in the last 24 hours. 1,485,085 patients have recovered in the country whereas 451 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.62 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.